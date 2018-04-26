ALTON - The MedExpress at 1704 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton will close its doors as of Friday, April 27.

A management member confirmed the closure on Thursday morning. The MedExpress opened July 2016.

MedExpress was described as an urgent care where people could receive checkups, tests and receive disease management treatment.

MedExpress is directing patients to go to the Collinsville, Swansea or O’Fallon facilities for similar care. A reason for the closure was not given. The business employed anywhere from 10 to 25 people at one time, depending on the season.

