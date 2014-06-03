MCUL Announces Cancellation of June 7 Celebrity Basketball Tournament Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton – Due to a number of scheduled events that will compete with the planned June 7 Celebrity Basketball Tournament, the Madison County Urban League has announced that it has decided to postpone the event.



Madison County Urban League President Brenda McCain said the 2nd Annual Event, scheduled for this Saturday, June 7, will be rescheduled at a later date.



“There were numerous factors that lead to our decision to postpone this event, but none more important that the unfortunate passing of our dear friend Dr. Ed Hightower’s mother, Dasie Robinson,” McCain said. “We recognize that many people in this community will want to pay their respects to Mrs. Robinson and the Hightower family, and therefore we do not want our event to interfere.”



The event was scheduled to take place throughout the day Saturday, June 7 in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena on the Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.



“We plan to reschedule this event for a later date, and hope that the individuals and teams who have entered this fundraising competition will understand our decision to defer the event for another day,” McCain said.



A rescheduled date has not yet been set. The event will feature a local celebrity game of HORSE, a free-throw competition, a 3-point contest, a game of Around the World and a spotlight game between the Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Basketball Team and an All-Regional Team.



For more information contact the Madison County Urban League at 618-463-1906.



