GLEN CARBON - Madison County Transit (MCT) Board of Trustees and staff, along with officials from the Village of Glen Carbon, Madison County, and the Glen Carbon Historical and Museum Commission, participated in an unveiling ceremony this morning for a series of newly installed interpretive panels which have been placed along the MCT Ronald J. Foster Heritage Trail and MCT Nickel Plate Trail in Glen Carbon.

The 17 new panels depict various aspects of Glen Carbon’s rich history through vivid narratives and stunning photos and are printed on 36” x 24” High-Pressure Laminate which is both weather-resistant and low maintenance. The panels have been mounted on powder-coated pedestals and installed on ADA-accessible concrete pads, offering visitors an opportunity to stop and enjoy the panels without blocking the trail.

Each panel contains a QR code that links to an interactive map and an online version of the panels. The panels and pedestals were produced by Fossil Industries, the concrete pads and bases were installed by Stutz Excavating, and MCT’s engineering and facilities teams affixed the panels to the pedestals.

Thirty years ago this month, Glen Carbon officials dedicated the Ronald J. Foster Trail and installed a series of historical signs which provided a comprehensive history of Glen Carbon. Decades later, when the Village turned over the trail to MCT for paving and reconstruction, the signs were worn and in need of replacement. MCT removed the signs during the trail reconstruction and has worked alongside the Glen Carbon Historical and Museum Commission to redesign, update, and place new historic panels along the MCT Trails.

“I want to thank our hard-working staff for designing, producing, and installing these impressive panels, which beautifully depict Glen Carbon’s history,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “But it was the Glen Carbon Historical and Museum Commission members who developed the plan and assembled the photos and the narratives. In particular, I want to recognize Ron and Joan Foster for their decades of work both on this project and on so many community-enhancing projects for the Village of Glen Carbon.”

A map with the locations of the signs can be found here: https://mcttrails.org/heritage_trail.aspx

For details about the MCT Trails, visit mcttrails.org or email trails@mct.org. For more information about the Glen Carbon Historical and Museum Commission, visit http://www.glen-carbon.il.us/891/Heritage-Museum-and-Log-Cabin or email gcmuseum@glen-carbon.il.us

