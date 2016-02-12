GRANITE CITY - As a part of its new Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS), Madison County Transit (MCT) will begin transitioning all Half Fare and Free Ride IDs to contactless “Smartcards” beginning in March.

The new Smartcards are credit-card sized and contain a chip which communicates with on-board validators. The validators “read” the information on the card and then record the time, date and location of the transaction. Most importantly for passengers, lost, stolen or damaged Smartcard IDs can be de-activated, to prevent unauthorized use and allow card-holders to apply and obtain a new ID.

All current ID holders must attend an ID Distribution Session before June 30, 2016, to have a new photo and ID issued. To facilitate the distribution of these IDs, MCT will begin hosting weekly ID Distribution Sessions at Edwardsville Station in March. Scheduled sessions will be held on the first Wednesday of each month, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Edwardsville Station and every Thursday (March through June) from 1–4 p.m., also at Edwardsville Station.

MCT will continue to accept the current Free Ride and Half Fare IDs through June 30, 2016. To obtain a new Smartcard ID, individuals must meet all current eligibility guidelines and bring the necessary documentation. The following IDs can be obtained at an MCT ID Distribution session:

MCT Senior Free Ride: Senior citizens, 65 & up enrolled in the Illinois Benefits Access Program

MCT Senior Select Free Ride: Senior citizens 75 & up with a Madison County address

MCT Benefits Access Free Ride (formally Circuit Breaker): Individuals enrolled in the Illinois Benefits Access Program

MCT ADA Paratransit Free Ride: ADA eligible ACT Runabout Paratransit users

MCT Half Fare: Seniors 65 & up not enrolled in the Illinois Benefits Access Program, individuals with a valid Illinois Disabled ID, and anyone with a valid Medicare card.

Upon boarding the bus, passengers with the new Smartcard ID will be prompted to tap their card on the on-board validator near the front door. Passengers will be shown how to use the Smartcard validators at the ID Distribution Sessions.

Madison County Transit is not responsible for enrolling individuals in the Benefits Access Program. Applications must be completed online prior to attending an ID session. To enroll with the State of Illinois visit www.cbrx.il.gov. For assistance with Benefits Access call the Area Agency on Aging at 618-222-2561. For more information about MCT Free Ride of Half Fare IDs please call 618-797-4600, visit www.mct.org, or email info@mct.org.

