PONTOON BEACH - As weather heats up and schools prepare to break for the summer, Madison County Transit (MCT) will once again offer the MCT Summer Youth Pass. Available to all Madison County students aged 18 and under, this pass grants students free access to all MCT public buses from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“For more than 15 years, the MCT Summer Youth Pass has served as a vital resource, providing Madison County students with safe and free rides all summer long,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “I want to thank the MCT Board of Trustees for their ongoing support of this program, which provides Madison County youth the ability to reach summer educational opportunities, maintain a summer job, enjoy recreational activities, and explore community amenities while enjoying the comfort of an MCT bus!”

Article continues after sponsor message

Since its inception in 2008, the MCT Summer Youth Pass program has facilitated more than half a million boardings on MCT buses, improving the lives of countless students and families across the region. This year, MCT has distributed more than 10,000 Summer Youth Passes to Madison County middle schools, high schools, and community organizations. Students or parents can obtain a free MCT Summer Youth Pass by visiting their school office, by contacting MCT at YouthPass@mct.org, or by calling 618-797-4600.

In addition to the extensive MCT Fixed-Route bus system, MCT proudly maintains more than 135 miles of scenic Madison County bikeways, known as the MCT Trails. With bike racks available on all MCT buses and bus stops located at MCT Trailheads, students can seamlessly integrate biking and bus travel for an enhanced commuting experience. MCT’s bus routes, stops, and schedules are all available on Google Maps, allowing users to simply enter the start and end point of their trip, click the “Get Directions” feature and then select the bus icon for a full trip itinerary. Please visit mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call 618-797-4600 for more information.

________________________________________________________________________________

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 135 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

More like this: