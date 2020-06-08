GRANITE CITY - Effective immediately, Madison County students (ages 18 and under) will have the opportunity to ride Madison County Transit (MCT) buses for free until Labor Day for essential trips, with the 2020 MCT Summer Youth Pass. The MCT Summer Youth Pass program, which has offered free rides for Madison County students in Kindergarten through the 12th grade during the summer months, has been creating vital transportation access for young people since 2008. This year, since schools are not open to facilitate distribution, the Youth Passes are available by request only. To obtain a Youth Pass, please email YouthPass@mct.org or call 618-797-4600.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, MCT fixed-route buses are operating on a modified Saturday service level but recently reinstated fixed-route fares on June 1. For details on MCT’s fares, passes, and Free Ride IDs, visit: www.mct.org.

“With summer here and the state re-opening, we are pleased to once again offer this free ride pass for the young people of Madison County,” said MCT Interim Managing Director SJ Morrison. “Although restrictions are loosening, we remain committed to the health and safety of our employees and passengers and urge all bus riders to do the same.”

MCT continues to follow the guidelines established by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Madison County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control. Until further notice, drivers and passengers will continue to be required to wear masks or face coverings, practice social distancing, and are encouraged to ride MCT for essential trips only. Buses and relief vehicles continue to be disinfected regularly and fixed-route trips will continue to operate with a goal of 50% capacity. MCT Transfer Stations and the MCT Base of Operations remain closed to the public.

MCT appreciates passengers’ patience and continued respect for the updated guidelines and rules during this unprecedented time. Please visit www.mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call 618-797-4600 for questions or more information.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

