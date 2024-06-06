PONTOON BEACH - As the curtain rises on another magical season of live outdoor musicals at the Muny in Forest Park, Madison County Transit (MCT) is pleased to announce that its MCT Muny Express will again provide stress-free rides to every Friday night Muny performance starting June 21. With its swift and wallet-friendly service, the MCT Muny Express offers an attractive alternative to navigating traffic and parking woes to Friday night performances. For just $5, passengers can enjoy a relaxing round-trip journey to see their favorite shows at the Muny. Children 5 and under ride free and Madison County students in grades K-12 can board for free with an MCT Summer Youth Pass (contact MCT for details).

The 2024 Muny Season lineup is nothing short of spectacular, featuring acclaimed productions including “Les Misérables,” "Dreamgirls," "Disney’s The Little Mermaid," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Waitress," "In The Heights," and concluding with the uproarious musical comedy "Anything Goes" in August.

The fast, affordable bus service picks up from 13 convenient locations in Madison County and drops off passengers right in front of the Muny in Forest Park. The Muny Express picks up passengers for each Friday evening performance from the following Madison County locations:

Alton Muny Express: Alton Square Mall, Best Western Premier Hotel, MCT Eastgate Park & Ride, MCT Wood River Station, and MCT River’s Edge Park & Ride.

Edwardsville Muny Express: MCT Edwardsville Station, MCT Leclaire Park & Ride, Cottonwood Mall, Maryville IDOT Park and Ride lot, and Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

Highland Muny Express: MCT Highland Park & Ride, St. Jacob Park & Ride, and Troy Park & Ride.

MCT Muny Express buses arrive at the Muny in Forest Park about 30 minutes before the show and depart from the same location 20 minutes after. Groups are welcome but are encouraged to call MCT in advance at 618-797-INFO (4636) to guarantee seating. For more details on the Muny Express visit MCT.org/muny-express, email info@mct.org or call 618-797-4636.

