PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Transit (MCT) is excited to announce the continuation of its complimentary shuttle service to two major events this summer, ensuring a stress-free travel experience for eventgoers.

For the third consecutive year, MCT will offer service to the Enjoy IL 300 NASCAR Cup Series at the World Wide Technology Raceway. On Sunday, June 2, 2024, MCT will provide free shuttle service from two convenient locations: the Gateway Convention Center Park & Ride Lot in Collinsville and Crossroads Plaza in Granite City. Shuttles will run from 8 AM until 60 minutes after the final concert, transporting passengers directly to and from the raceway. This service allows attendees to avoid the hassle of parking and navigating race-day traffic. For more details, visit WWTraceway.com/shuttle-service.

In addition to the NASCAR event, MCT is pleased to introduce shuttle service for the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Racing 2024. This exciting event, new to the region, will take place at the Alton Riverfront Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 21 and 22. MCT shuttles will operate from Eastgate Plaza in East Alton, Melvin Price Locks & Dam in Alton, and the OSF Hospital Parking Garage at the corner of E. 4th & Oak St in Alton. On Saturday, shuttles will run from 9 AM until 30 minutes after the Mississippi River Festival concerts. On Sunday, shuttles will operate from 9 AM until 5 PM.

“MCT is thrilled to offer these complimentary shuttle services to make attending these popular events easier for everyone,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “We encourage everyone to park their cars and leave the driving to us, saving themselves the hassles of traffic and parking.”

Save time, avoid traffic, and enjoy the convenience of MCT’s shuttle services this summer. For details on MCT’s free shuttle services, visit mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call (618) 797-4636.

