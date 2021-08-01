GRANITE CITY - At its regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Thursday, July 29, the Madison County Transit (MCT) Board of Trustees presented Granite City Township with the keys to two 14-passenger buses to assist with the transportation of senior citizens and disabled passengers in the community.

This replaces two of Granite City Township’s older buses that MCT determined required upgrade to better serve the community safely, effectively, and reliably.

The two coach-on-chassis buses are equipped with a heavy-duty wheelchair lift and can transport two wheelchairs at a time. The interior consists of vinyl seats and flooring, and contains the latest technology including an automated fire suppression system. Through a vehicle lease and maintenance agreement, the vehicles are leased to Granite City Township by MCT for $1.00 per year. MCT also provides vehicle maintenance, and up to $5,000 annually in fuel and oil costs.

Article continues after sponsor message

MCT has similar lease agreements with Bethalto Senior Citizens (Fort Russell Township), Collinsville Senior Citizens (City of Collinsville), Granite City Township, Granite City New Opportunities, and the City of Highland. MCT has vehicle maintenance agreements with the Main Street Community Center (Edwardsville), and the Village of Glen Carbon.

MCT is proud to continue our partnership with Granite City Township and with all of the cities and organizations in Madison County that we have maintenance agreements,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “These buses help entities meet specific transportation needs and serve to complement and enhance MCT’s fixed-route and paratransit services.”

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service to and from downtown St. Louis; and express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of 137 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

More like this: