PONTOON BEACH - Tis the season for giving, and Madison County Transit (MCT) is giving the gift of free fixed-route bus rides to passengers who happen to board an MCT “Holiday Bus” throughout the month of December. Beginning December 1 and lasting until December 31, MCT will be deploying three “Holiday Buses” of varying sizes throughout Madison County each day. Passengers will know they’re boarding an MCT “Holiday Bus” when they discover that the farebox has been festively wrapped as a present, representing the gift of a free ride.

The three “Holiday Buses” will be randomly assigned to different routes every day in December, in hopes of reaching as many riders as possible throughout the service area.

“I’m grateful to the MCT Board of Trustees for their support of this program. The Holiday Buses offer a fun way for MCT to thank our riders for their loyalty and support,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “Our drivers, who are already goodwill ambassadors year-round, enjoy the opportunity to spread a little extra holiday cheer!”

