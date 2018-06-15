GRANITE CITY - In 2018, just in time for the Muny’s milestone 100th season, MCT will introduce new Muny Express service to and from the communities of Highland, St. Jacob and Troy for every Friday night performance. The MCT Muny Express drops-off and picks-up passengers directly in front of the Muny, providing an affordable and relaxing, round-trip ride without the hassles of driving, fighting traffic and searching for a place to park. The Muny will announce the lineup of shows for its 2018 season on October 12. The new service, which will begin operating during next year’s Muny season in June 2018, will pick-up at the following stops for every Friday night show:

MCT Highland Park & Ride Lot 12291 US Highway 40, Highland 6:47 p.m.

St. Jacob Park & Ride Lot 10670 US Highway 40, St. Jacob 6:52 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

MCT Troy Park & Ride Lot 200 W US Highway 40, Troy 7:00 p.m.

Buses will arrive in front of the Muny, 30 minutes before show time and leave for the return trip 20 minutes after the final curtain, from the same location. Passengers riding the Muny Express can purchase an MCT Express Round Trip pass upon boarding for only $5.00. The pass allows passengers to ride to and from the Muny for one fare, eliminating the hassle of paying twice. Passengers are still able to purchase a one-way ride for $3.50 (adults 13 and older); $1.75 for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and children ages 5-12. Children under five ride free. Fares for the Muny Express are paid at the time of boarding.

The new MCT Highland Muny Express joins the Alton Muny Express with stops at: Alton Square, Alton Best Western Premier, Eastgate Plaza, MCT Wood River Station and the River’s Edge Park & Ride on IL-3 and the Edwardsville Muny Express with stops at MCT Edwardsville Station, Cottonwood Mall, Maryville Park & Ride and Gateway Center in Collinsville. Leclaire Junction in Edwardsville will not be a stop this season due to road construction. For details on the MCT Muny Express or any other MCT service email info@mct.org or call (618) 797-4636.

More like this: