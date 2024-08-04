PONTOON BEACH - In an effort to optimize service efficiency and meet the evolving needs of Madison County residents and visitors, Madison County Transit (MCT) will be implementing its regularly scheduled August Service Change on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Changes include:

#2 Granite City Shuttle

Relocate service to College and Meredocia, removing stops on Meredocia and Salveter between College and Allen.

Modify routing in Nameoki Commons to serve Ollie’s, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar.

#9 Washington Shuttle

Introduce weekday, hourly service to Alton High School between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

#10 State & Elm Shuttle

Reinstate weekday service to the group home on Bachman Lane, adding a morning and afternoon trip to/from Beverly Farm Developmental Training Center on Airport Road in Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

#19 Edwardsville - Collinsville

Adjust service times to Collinsville/Maryville/Troy YMCA.

#20 Granite City-Pontoon Beach Shuttle

Increase coverage throughout Gateway Commerce Center during peak a.m. and p.m. times on weekdays.

NEW MCT MICROTRANSIT PILOT SERVICE BEGINS MONDAY, AUGUST 12

On Monday, August 12, MCT will launch “MCT Micro” its first microtransit service as a pilot program, offering affordable, on-demand rides in Collinsville. The new service will allow riders to book trips (from an app on a smartphone or via phone call) on a small MCT vehicle that will pick them up and take them anywhere within the pre-determined Collinsville service area for just $1.00. All valid MCT passes, tokens, and Free Ride IDs will be accepted. Details about MCT Micro can be found at: MCT.org/micro.

“MCT is taking transit to the next level in Madison County,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “This innovative pilot program known as MCT Micro allows residents to hail an MCT vehicle in Collinsville via mobile app or with a quick phone call. I want to commend the MCT Board of Trustees for their foresight and the hard-working Agency for Community Transit (ACT) team for implementing this exciting new service.”

For questions or detailed schedule information visit MCT.org, call 618-797-INFO (4636) or email info@mct.org.

More like this: