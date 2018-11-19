ALTON - Alton’s Laila McNeal paced her team in the third-place game of the Alton High School Girl’s Tip-Off Classic, scoring 11 points. McNeal also was recognized with first-team all-tourney honors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Springfield Lanphier took the third and fourth place game over Alton 60-51, while the consolation crown went to Springfield Southeast, who slipped by Breese Central 60-59.

Jayla Fox, Deja Carter and Cri’Shonna Hickman had eight points apiece for the Redbirds. The Redbirds’ Laila McNeal was named to the all-tournament first team.

Breese Mater Dei won the Alton Tip-Off Classic on Saturday with a 55-52 win over Jersey in the final, played at the Redbirds Nest.

Alton returns to action on Monday, Nov. 26, at Gillespie.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.