EDWARDSVILLE – McLain Oertle was hoping just to qualify for one event. Instead, he qualified in all four of his events.

Oertle qualified for the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.63 seconds, and will be part of all three relay teams – the 200-yard medley relay and both the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays – at the IHSA boys swimming sectional meet held Saturday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. He will compete Friday afternoon for the Tigers.

Oertle’s plan for the sectional was an easy one to follow, and he made sure that his practice sessions included anything he could do to help his chances.

“I was just going to try to go as fast as I could in everything,’ Oertle said in an interview that followed the meet. “I was going to focus on form, and I’ve been getting hydrated all week, I got a massage, I’ve been rolling out, doing mobility stuff in practice, just really focusing in on anything that could help me.”

All of the efforts paid off, and Oertle will be going to the state meet for the first time. Oertle is very excited for the chance.

“Yeah, I’m pumped,” Oertle said. “I was hoping to make it in at least one, and I ended up making it in all four of my events, so super pumped about that.”

Oertle will be approaching the practices ahead of the meet with good workouts, and also has an eye ahead of a national meet that’s coming soon for the Tigers.

“We’re not going to be resting very much, because we’re doing two weeks of rest before nationals,” Oertle said, “so we’re jumping back up in yards, and it’s probably going to be pretty tough going into the meet.”

Oertle is very much looking ahead to his first state meet.

“Yeah, it’ll be a good experience,” Oertle said. “Probably won’t be going as fast as I did today, because we’re laying back up in practice, but it’ll just be fun.”

Asked about how much he’s looking forward to the experience, Oertle didn’t hesitate.

“Probably eight or nine,” Oertle said with a smile.

