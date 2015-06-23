The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that all lanes on the McKinley Bridge in Venice will be closed to all traffic beginning Wednesday, June 24, 2015 at 7:30 AM, weather permitting.

The closure is needed to make repairs to the roadway lighting located on the bridge. Motorists can utilize the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge or Interstate 270 to cross the Mississippi River. It is anticipated that the lanes will reopen no later than 6:00 PM. The extent of the needed repairs is unknown at this time so it is possible the bridge could open sooner.

Traffic control devices including variable message signs will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

