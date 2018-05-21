COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the eastbound lane of the McKinley Bridge in Venice will be closed between the hours of 7:30 AM and 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, weather permitting. This work is required to complete guardrail and electrical repairs.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and use an alternate route during this time.

The contractors on this project are Illini Excavation & Reclamation and Electrico, Inc.

Follow IDOT Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.