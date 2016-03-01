LEBANON – McKendree University is proud to announce that they will begin offering their Master of Business Administration degree with a Human Resource Management (HRM) concentration online during the Fall 2016 term.

The program is geared toward anyone who communicates the objectives of initiatives and programs across an organization. Those who manage business practices, business information, strategic plans, and relationships across an organization, including those with internal and external stakeholders, will also find value in this program. The program is also beneficial for those who interpret and evaluate critical business information, for those who need an understanding of human resource management practices in order to manage employees effectively, and for those who are interested in completing one of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) or Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI) professional certification exams.

McKendree University’s MBA concentration in HRM, which has a long and successful history on-campus for several years, was first developed as an evening program for adults living near the Radcliff, Ky. campus.

“The online format will open the program up to a larger student population, including employees needing advanced hours for professional development or promotion, recent college graduates looking for an advantage in the job market, and experienced HRM professionals who are interested in preparing for one of the professional certification exams,” said Roxanne Beard, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Management and Director of the MBA Program. “We are excited to begin offering these same HRM courses online during the Fall 2016 term.”

In addition to covering general quantitative and qualitative business topics, students in the MBA program will learn excellent written and oral presentation skills, critical thinking, teamwork, and sound decision-making. The HRM courses focus on topics such as leading change management, diversity and the workforce, and strategic communications, as well as related employment and legal issues.

This program can be completed in as little as 12 months, depending on the format and the number of courses taken per term, and it is designed to be flexible in order to meet students’ various needs.

“We know that our students lead busy lives. Most MBA students work full-time, and many have significant family and personal commitments,” said Dr. Beard. “McKendree’s MBA is designed to be flexible. The MBA program is offered 100 percent online, or students may complete the program by taking only face-to-face classes. Many students actually create their own MBA experience by choosing a combination of face-to-face and online classes that best fits their schedule.”

McKendree’s MBA program with the HRM concentration is aligned with the SHRM curriculum standards for HR degree work, including the Assurance of Learning content. While students are not required to complete any professional certification exams, students often complete the MBA program with the HRM concentration in preparation for one of the SHRM or HRCI exams.

“There are several benefits to completing one of the professional exams,” said Dr. Beard. “For example, according to SHRM, the Assurance of Learning exam, ‘benefits students by showing employers the student has acquired the minimum knowledge required to be a successful HR professional, and it gives recent graduates an important advantage over other entry-level candidates.’ This exam is also useful for those new to the field of HR or seeking documentation of their knowledge of HR topics for promotions.”

Currently, McKendree University offers online degrees in business administration, nursing, education, and psychology. Their online BBA is offered with the option of six majors: accounting, business administration, human resource management, management, marketing, and sport management and are for anyone who wants to further their education and earn their bachelor’s degree. The online MBA is available to students holding a baccalaureate degree from a regionally-accredited institution. McKendree’s online MAED in Higher Education Administrative Services is designed for those seeking to accelerate their career path in higher education or those wanting to transition from another profession. Nursing degrees include an online RN to BSN degree, an online MSN, and an online MSN/MBA for those looking to advance their nursing careers with business knowledge. Finally, any student looking to further his or her education in psychology can also take advantage of McKendree’s online program to obtain a BA in psychology.

In addition to these programs, McKendree University has recently added an online Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice program, which will be available this summer. In the fall, both options for online and on-campus courses for the Criminal Justice program will begin.

Established in 1828, McKendree University is the oldest college in Illinois. McKendree is dedicated to providing its students with a high-quality educational experience by encouraging a broader vision, an enriched purpose, engagement with the community at large, and openness to new ideas. The university instills in its students a passion and dedication to lifelong learning in an atmosphere of open dialogue, free inquiry, and mutual respect.

For more information, please visit McKendree University online at www.McKendreeIsOnline.com or call 1-800-BEARCAT, ext. 6576.

