CARROLLTON - Anna McKee led McGivney Catholic with 22 points as the Griffins defeated North Greene 54-39 in the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Tuesday night; McGivney improved to 9-12 on the year.

Madison Webb had 16 points for the Griffs while Macy Hoppes added 14 on the night; Madison McLenning led the Spartans with 11 points with Madilyn Gilmore adding nine. McGivney scored 13 points in all but the third quarter, where they scored 14 and led throughout the night.

McGivney head coach Jeff Oller said: “We ran our offense really well and we played a good game.”

Oller singled out McKee for her offensive efforts and Macy Hoppes for her work on defense.

North Greene head girls coach Jim Roesch: said: “We had a lot of turnovers and thought we were ready to play looked a step slow all night.”

