EDWARDSVILLE – The SIUE sports medicine staff announced today that Mary McKee has been added as an Assistant Athletic Trainer.

McKee, a certified athletic trainer, comes to SIUE from Westminster College where she was an assistant athletic trainer from 2017-2018. She assisted with the athletic training services for all 18 Division III sports.

"We are very happy to have Mary join the SIUE Cougar family," SIUE Head Athletic Trainer Gerry Schlemer said. "I think her experiences at Westminster College were good because she and the head athletic trainer were the only two staff members for more than 275 student athletes and required her to learn be very efficient with her time and her treatments."

She also was an instructor for the first-year student class at the university where she taught the mission and values of Westminster and the concept for student development.

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to Westminster, McKee was a graduate assistant athletic trainer at McKendree University. At McKendree, she was responsible for the men's soccer and NCAA Division I men's volleyball team.

McKee also has athletic training experience with Kaskaskia College and at the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program where she was the Head Athletic Trainer in 2016 and 2017.

She is a member of the National Athletic Trainers' Association, Missouri Athletic Trainers' Association, Mid-American Athletic Trainers' Association and the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.

McKee earned her master of arts in education with a 4.0 GPA from McKendree in 2017. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science from McKendree in 2014. She is a native of Chrisman, Illinois.

More like this: