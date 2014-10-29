Article continues after sponsor message

For several years, McKay NAPA Auto Parts has been auctioning off ATVs and other off road vehicles to benefit The Make A Wish Foundation. On Wednesday, Oct. 15, the McKay group received a little something of their own. The Litchfield-based auto parts retailer was one of four winners in a nationwide contest sponsored by NGK Spark Plugs and the Underhood Sales Group. Winners were selected by sales numbers in their region and by their promotion of NGK products. Other winners included groups in Raleigh, NC; South Bend, IN; and Portland, OR. The prize? A brand new Yamaha Viking 4x4 delivered to the front door of the Litchfield McKay NAPA store by Niehaus Cycle Sales of Litchfield.

At the left, NGK Spark Plugs Sales Manager Jeff Weichel (left) hands over the keys to the Yamaha Viking to McKay NAPA President Earl Flack (right). McKay NAPA Auto Parts has 18 stores in Central Illinois and has been a family owned business for the last 77 years.

