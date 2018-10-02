STAUNTON - On Thursday, October 4th, 2018 McKay NAPA Auto Parts will host their 13th Annual Tool & Equipment Show, from 4-9 PM at the Staunton Crystal Ballroom, 20631 Staunton Road, Staunton, IL. As the Family Owned and Operated BusinessCelebrates their 81st Year Providing Customer Service, there will be ‘Super Buys’ during this one night big event. Product Specialists, along with product demos, will be available for visitors to check out. Factory closeouts will be on hand while supplies last. This huge event will have Great Deals for the Do-It-Your-Selfer!

There will be lots of specials, and sales, on many items. ‘Ten-Percent Cash Back’ will be offered the night of theshow (except on tools)! McKay NAPA Auto Parts, along with corporate representatives will offer: Tools &Equipment; Diagnostic Equipment; Body Shop Equipment; Hand Tools; plus many new items. NAPA Heavy Duty Farm and Tractor Trailer Parts will have a booth at the event. Product reps; McKay Owners; McKay Outside Salespersons; Managers from the 21 McKay NAPA Stores; and McKay NAPA employees will be at the October 4thTOOL & EQUIPMENT SHOW to help you with any of your needs that evening and beyond.

As a long time sponsor of Make-A-Wish Illinois, McKay NAPA will sell their final fundraising $10 tickets for this year’s 2018 Wishin’ STREETROD Raffle Gas Club Car, which will be great for the Course, Backyard or the Farm! It has Seating for 4; Custom Paint; Canvas Top; Lights, Blinkers, Horn; Great Tires; and an Underhood Cooler. At 8:30 that evening, the Make-A-Wish STREETROD Winner will be drawn!

As another way to raise local funds for ill children this year for Make-A-Wish Illinois; McKay NAPA Auto Parts will offer tickets for $5 each, for a set of custom made Corn Hole GameBoards donated by a supporter.

Striving to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Illinois, in our local areas, McKay NAPA Auto Part’s Employees, Customers, Friends, and Business Associates raised a total of $64,026.04 at the end of 2017, through their multiple fundraising events and donations. The MAW children’s wishes cost about $6,000 each; and the McKay NAPA Family wants to provide as many ‘Wishes’ possible to the local area children surrounding the 21 McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores’ communities. Golf Car tickets are still available for $10 at all McKay NAPA stores located in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City/North, Granite City/South, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Mount Sterling, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden, Wood River; and the night of the event.

