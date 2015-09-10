On Saturday, September 26th, McKay NAPA Auto Parts is co-sponsoring the ‘RATROD & RAW BIKE Build-Off’. The event will kick off at ‘HAWG PIT B.B.Q. BARN’, 821 W. Main St., Grafton, IL, along the Mississippi River, beginning at 9 AM.

See and meet garage builders from across the U.S. and Canada. This year’s 30 day, $3,000 Rat Rod and Bike Build-Off features 10 rat rod and 10 bike builders; and last year’s defending champions from each class. In addition to the winning money, the 2015 title of National Build-Off Champion will be featured on covers of two national magazines.

The actual Blue Collar Build-Off started on August 23rd, and can still be followed on Facebook as it progresses: facebook.com/buildoff or www.build-off.com. All pre 1980’s cars and trucks are welcome; and all bikes are invited to attend. There will be live music; vendors; food and fun!

Sponsor of the event is McKay NAPA Auto Parts, headquartered in Litchfield, Il; with 19 Illinois stores located in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City/North, Granite City/South, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River. The event is also sponsored by ‘Budweiser’; and ‘Blaster’ penetrating oil.

