STAUNTON - Proudly serving in their 81st-Year of Customer Service… McKay NAPA Auto Parts, with its 21 Central and Mid-West Illinois locations raised another huge benefit amount of funds in 2018, for Make-A-Wish Illinois to take care of local ill children.

McKay, the Family Owned and Operated Corporation Since 1937, once again held a variety of fundraisers throughout this year culminating with their total number raised of $63,211.69 at the conclusion of the McKay NAPA Auto Parts’ 13th Annual Tool & Equipment Show, October 4th, held at The Crystal Ballroom, in Staunton. McKay President Earl Flack proudly announced the amount made possible by ‘thanking’ McKay NAPA Customers, Friends and Business Associates; NAPA Reps; McKay Employees; and Corporate Owners. Local Make-A-Wish Child recipient, Alexis Nolan, was welcomed to the evening festivities, and invited to speak about her experiences. She is now a volunteer herself for Make-A-Wish Illinois, through ‘Wishmakers onCampus’ at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The McKay NAPA Auto Parts drawing for the Customized, Four Person, Gas STREETROD Club Car Raffle; with Custom Paint; Canvas Top; Lights, Blinkers & Horn; and Underhood Cooler; was held towards the end of the McKay NAPA Tool & Equipment Show. The $10 donation tickets had been offered for eight months to raise MAW funds. The winner was Jeff Billington, of Hillsoro, IL, whose lucky ticket was drawn by previous Make-A-Wish Child, Alexis Nolan, at the Tool Show. This year’s, 20th Annual McKay NAPA Auto Parts / Make-A-Wish Golf Benefit was held again August 3rd, bringing in great donations from attendees; and many private and business donors who also gifted great items once again for the live and silent auctions.

McKay Corporation’s total amount raised throughout the years for Make-A-Wish Illinois is $480,611.29. M-A-W Illinois says, “We grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.” This year’s 2018 McKay Corporation check will be presented to Make-A-Wish Illinois Volunteers in early December.

McKay NAPA was able to grant wishes to 10 children with the funds raised with everyone’s help in 2017. All of the funds donated through McKay NAPA Auto Parts are used to grant ‘Wishes’ for children in and around the communities where the 21 McKay NAPA stores are located: Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City/North, Granite City/South, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Mount Sterling, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River.

