McKay NAPA Continues Make-A-Wish Support

Headquartered in Litchfield, Illinois, McKay NAPA Auto Parts once again provided a huge boost to Make-A-Wish Illinois funds with their continued efforts to fulfill ‘Wishes’ for local children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Culminating at McKay’s 9th Annual Tool & Equipment Show in Staunton, IL on October 9th, 2014, the company raised $40,000.00 this year for Make-A-Wish. The funds stay in the areas of McKay NAPA Auto Parts 18 mid and southwest Illinois stores.

“They are the biggest backers in Southern Illinois for us,” Norma Glazebrook of Make-A-Wish Illinois said of McKay NAPA Auto Parts, adding “from Springfield south to Cairo, and all the way to the border with Indiana”.

The corporation raised the funds through $10 raffle ticket sales; a golf benefit; and generous employees, customers, friends and donor support. They have strived to generate monetary donations annually as the ‘Wishes’ cost at least $6,000 per child. Zoe Kienstra of Edwardsville, a wish recipient who benefited from earlier money McKay NAPA donated, spoke about her adventure of a trip to Bora Bora to swim with the sharks. Kienstra had suffered from liver cancer, and received a transplant.

This year’s raffle ticket winner, Pat Norris of Jerseyville, IL, was drawn at the event. For her ten dollar donation, she received a trio of prizes including a Honda Youth Off Road Motorcycle / Honda TRX90X Youth Sport ATV / and a 5’x10’ Big Tex Transport Trailer. Mrs. Norris has six grandchildren, some who can’t wait to try out her lucky winnings.

Proudly in business for 77 years, family owned and operated McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores are located in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River, all in Illinois. McKay Auto Parts employs about 155 hardworking individuals; with many there for decades.

Pictured at the 2014 presentation of McKay NAPA Auto Parts’ donation of $40,000 to Make-A-Wish on Thursday, October 9, were: (front from left) Sue Miller, McKay Promotions Coordinator; Earl Flack, McKay President; and McKay ‘Wish’ recipient Zoe Kienstra of Edwardsville. In the middle row: Kathy Neville, Norma Glazebrook and Kathy Eames of the Regional Council of Make-A-Wish Illinois. Back row: Ed Hammann, McKay Vice President; Jim McKay, McKay CEO; Ryan Ocepek, McKay Regional Manager; and Norman May, McKay Outside Sales Manager.

Journal-News Photo, Hillsboro, IL

