Holiday season drawings were held on Monday, December 20 at each of the 17 McKay NAPA Auto Parts locations. Two winners were drawn at each store for a Pure Digital Flip Ultra Camcorder. The winners were able to pick up their Camcorder anytime before Christmas.

BETHALTO McKay NAPA store winners were Mike Storer, Bethalto & Stacy Vinson, Brighton; CARLINVILLE – Jason Bethard & Mike Dworzynski, both of Carlinville; EDWARDSVILLE – Dann Johnson, Glen Carbon & Joe Skosky, Troy; GILLESPIE – Todd Page, Gillespie & Bruce Sands, Dorchester; HILLSBORO – Shelby Thacker, Witt & Danny Robinson, Hillsboro; HIGHLAND – Mike Lengermann and Tami Rode, of Highland; JERSEYVILLE – Lucas Markham, Jerseyville & Karrie Ehlers, Fieldon; LITCHFIELD – Dave Durbin, Walshville & Bill Hull, Litchfield; NOKOMIS – Adam Huddleston, Nokomis & Diana Edrington, Greenville; GODFREY – Candy Rister, Alton & Cindy Antoine, Brighton; STAUNTON – Eddie Meyer & Marlen Dustmann, both of Staunton; GREENVILLE – Maxine Blankenship & Hannah Groves, both of Greenville; VIRDEN – Craig Stieren, Farmersville & Donnie Neighbors, Virden; COLLINSVILLE – Phillip Sykes & George Aguyo, both of Collinsville; CARLYLE – LuAlice Kampwerth & Taylor Anderson, both of Carlyle; and CENTRALIA – Terry Brake, Centralia & Jeremy Howard, Walnut Hill; and the WOOD RIVER NAPA – Steve Brown, Wood River & Paul Abernathy, Piasa.

