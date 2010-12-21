McKay Napa Camcorder Christmas Winners
Holiday season drawings were held on Monday, December 20 at each of the 17 McKay NAPA Auto Parts locations. Two winners were drawn at each store for a Pure Digital Flip Ultra Camcorder. The winners were able to pick up their Camcorder anytime before Christmas.
BETHALTO McKay NAPA store winners were Mike Storer, Bethalto & Stacy Vinson, Brighton; CARLINVILLE – Jason Bethard & Mike Dworzynski, both of Carlinville; EDWARDSVILLE – Dann Johnson, Glen Carbon & Joe Skosky, Troy; GILLESPIE – Todd Page, Gillespie & Bruce Sands, Dorchester; HILLSBORO – Shelby Thacker, Witt & Danny Robinson, Hillsboro; HIGHLAND – Mike Lengermann and Tami Rode, of Highland; JERSEYVILLE – Lucas Markham, Jerseyville & Karrie Ehlers, Fieldon; LITCHFIELD – Dave Durbin, Walshville & Bill Hull, Litchfield; NOKOMIS – Adam Huddleston, Nokomis & Diana Edrington, Greenville; GODFREY – Candy Rister, Alton & Cindy Antoine, Brighton; STAUNTON – Eddie Meyer & Marlen Dustmann, both of Staunton; GREENVILLE – Maxine Blankenship & Hannah Groves, both of Greenville; VIRDEN – Craig Stieren, Farmersville & Donnie Neighbors, Virden; COLLINSVILLE – Phillip Sykes & George Aguyo, both of Collinsville; CARLYLE – LuAlice Kampwerth & Taylor Anderson, both of Carlyle; and CENTRALIA – Terry Brake, Centralia & Jeremy Howard, Walnut Hill; and the WOOD RIVER NAPA – Steve Brown, Wood River & Paul Abernathy, Piasa.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: