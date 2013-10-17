McKay NAPA Auto Parts raised a total of $40,000 through several benefit events in 2013 for Make-A-Wish Illinois to provide ‘Wishes’ for ill children in local areas around McKay NAPA’s 18 Mid and Southwest Illinois stores. The corporation raised the funds through raffle ticket sales, a golf benefit, employees, customers, friends and donor support. Costs for a ‘Wish’ are approximately $6,000 for each child.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s fundraising concluded with the final $10 Kubota ticket sales on Thursday, October 10th at the Annual McKay NAPA Auto Parts Tool & Equipment Show, held in The Crystal Ballroom in Staunton, IL. In front of a crowd of several hundred people, the name of Russell Aper, of Pocahontas, IL, was drawn as the Winner for the customized new Rugged Terrain Kubota RTV400Ci Vehicle in Hardwoods Camouflage. The two passenger, 4WD mid-size utility vehicle features legendary Kubota reliability and agility, and easily loads into a full size long bed pickup. The RTV with standard rollover protection has a 16 HP Air-Cooled EFI and Advanced CVT Gas Powered Engine; 4-Wheel Disc Brakes; and Independent Rear Suspension. The Winner, Mr. Aber, was thrilled to receive it as he hunts and fishes and will put it to good use throughout the year.

In the past four years, McKay NAPA Auto Parts and all of their supporters have raised over $153,000.00 for Make-A-Wish Illinois foundation. McKay NAPA has Illinois stores in Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and WoodRiver.

More like this: