On Thursday, October 8, 2015, McKay NAPA Auto Parts will host their 10th Annual Tool & Equipment Show, from 4-9 PM at the Staunton, IL, Crystal Ballroom. There will be ‘Super Buys’ during the one big night. Product Specialists, along with Product Demos will be available for visitors to check out. Factory Closeouts will be on hand while supplies last.

There will be lots of specials, and sales on many items. ‘10% Cash Back’ will be offered the night of the show! (Except Tools & Chemicals) McKay NAPA Auto Parts and corporate representatives will offer Tools & Equipment; Diagnostic Equipment; Body Shop Equipment; Hand Tools, and plus many new items.

NAPA Heavy Duty Farm and Tractor Trailer Parts will have a booth at the event, along with McKay’s Heavy Duty Salesman, Bill Stoneburner. Product reps; McKay Owners; McKay NAPA Outside Salesmen; the 19 McKay NAPA Store Managers; and McKay NAPA employees will be at the October 8th Tool & Equipment Show to help you with any of your needs that evening and beyond.

During the event, 30+ custom designed Pedal Cars will be on display prior to being auctioned that evening for McKay’s local Make-A-Wish Illinois funds. All of the little cars have been purchased unfinished by individual generous donors, and will be completed one-of-a-kind, in secret designs. Auction goers could also purchase them to have for great Christmas gifts.

A large remote control truck will also be offered at the live auction by McKay NAPA Auto Parts to raise funds for Make-A-Wish. Plus, a generous McKay customer donated his entire collection of toy collectible racing items to be sold throughout the evening for children and adults, raising additional money for Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Striving to raise funds for many, many years, McKay NAPA has raised over $40,000 in each of the past two years. Their fundraising goal for this year is $50,000, with multiple fundraising events and donations tallied together. McKay NAPA Auto Parts will have someone draw the raffle winner of the 2015 Make-A-Wish Golf Car during the evening’s show. It has a customized paint job; flip over seat for hauling; lift kit; custom wheels & tires; fantastic sound system; plus many more features. The custom four-seater Club Car will be great for the Course; the Backyard; or the Farm! The Make-A-Wish Illinois children’s ‘Wishes’ cost about $6,000 each, and McKay NAPA wants to be able to provide more wishes this year for local children surrounding the 19 McKay NAPA Auto Parts stores’ communities. Golf Car tickets are still available for $10, at all McKay stores located in: Bethalto, Carlinville, Carlyle, Centralia, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Gillespie, Godfrey, Granite City/North, Granite City/South, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Nokomis, Staunton, Virden and Wood River.

