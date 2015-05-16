Edwardsville’s girls qualified two relay teams and a hurdler for the upcoming Illinois state track and field championships Friday at the O’Fallon Sectional.

The Tigers’ state qualifiers were: the 4 x 800 relay team; the 4 x 200 relay team and Autumn Harris in the 100 high hurdles. The Edwardsville 4 x 800 relay group won in 9:41.89. The 4 x 800 relay consisted of Danielle Bohannon, McGuire, Victor Vegher and Lori Cashdollar.

The 4 x 200 team had Cashdollar, Tatianna Perry, Rikkail Berry and Olivia Watson and qualified with a time of 1:45.49 in seventh position. Harris finished second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.21.

Bailey McGuire ran a pivotal third leg in the 4 x 800 relay and broke a large lead to push ahead and hand the baton to the fourth leg for victory. McGuire’s performance was one of the more noteworthy efforts of the day, coming from behind to push her team to state.

“Bailey has been struggling with knee and shin problems, but she was able to compete with a fire of excitement out there,” Edwardsville coach MiKala Thompkins said. “We haven’t qualified a 4 x 800 relay in a lot of years and I think we have a shot at making finals.”

Article continues after sponsor message

100-meter high hurdler Autumn Harris continued to shine in the meet, qualifying for state with a second-place finish in 15.2. A senior, she has not competed in track since eighth grade, making her accomplishment even more special, Thompkins said.

Edwardsville also qualified the 4 x 200 relay team for state. The girls were seventh in the race, but made the qualifying time. Thompkins thought the 4 x 200 team will also do well at state because they have recorded a better time.

Edwardsville finished 11th in the sectional with 20 overall points. O’Fallon won the meet with 109 points; Alton tied for sixth with Springfield with 44 points. O’Fallon was following by Bloomington with 56 points; Normal with 52 points; Rock Island with 50 points and Belleville East with 44 points.

More like this: