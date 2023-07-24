GLEN CARBON - Jacob Huber finished his illustrious track/field career at the IHSA Boys State Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, racing to an All-State fifth-place finish in the 400-meter run in 50.26 in Class 1A.

Jacob is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb male athlete of the month for the Griffins.

He was an exceptional athlete and also starred in basketball. He is a three-time IHSA State Track/Field State qualifier. Jacob now holds Father McGivney Catholic High School records in the 100 meters (11.43), 200 meters (22.90), 400 meters (50.26), long jump (20' 9.25"), and was a member of the 4 x 400-meter relay team with Brandon Ahring [now assistant coach], Andrew Dupy, and Tyler Guthrie (3:44.83).

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Jacob's state final time of 50.26 would also have placed him seventh in 2A, and eighth in 3A; one quarter mile at an astounding 18 mph.

He is the second All-State track/field boy athlete after Tyler Guthrie's 3,200-meter race in 2021.

Jacob was an excellent student and ethical representative of Father McGivney Catholic High School. Jacob left a positive imprint on the track and field program.

He will not continue his education at the University of Mississippi.

