GLEN CARBON - Avery Grenzebach had a big day at the plate, having five hits, including her second home run of the season, and drove in three runs as Father McGivney Catholic won a see-saw softball game 12-11 over Marquette Catholic in a Gateway Metro Conference tilt Thursday afternoon at Griffins Park.

The Griffins scored in every inning but the second, with the Explorers staging a seventh-inning rally that fell just short as McGivney took the win.

Marquette scored twice in both the first and third innings, but the Griffins scored once in the first and three times in the third to tie the game 4-4. Marquette came back with five runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead 9-4, with the Griffins countering with four runs in the home half to pull within 9-8. McGivney took the lead for good with a three-run fifth and a single run in the sixth to take a 12-9 advantage, but Marquette rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh, just falling short as the Griffins won 12-11.

To go along with Grenzebach's big day at bat, which also included two doubles and a triple, Anna Henke had two hits and two RBIs for McGivney, while both Olivia Klusas and Nora Mensing had two hits and a RBI each, Izzie Venarsky had a hit and two RBIs, Alexis Bond had a hit and also drove in a run and Julia Behrmann and Jada Zumwalt each had a hit.

McKenah Youngblood had an equally big day at the plate for the Explorers, collecting four hits and driving in three runs, while Jaylynn Dickson had three hits and two RBIs, Olivia Tinsley had two hits and a RBI, both Alyssa Coles and Mhyiah Porter had two hits apiece and Meredith Zigrang and Haley Noss had a hit and RBI each.

Marquette continues to improve and show consistency. The Explorers are now 3-10 and start the May stretch with a game at Belleville Althoff Catholic Monday, then play at Greenville Wednesday and host Jersey at Gordon Moore Park next Friday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Griffins go to 5-13 and host Waterloo Gibault Catholic Friday afternoon, then play at Valmeyer on Monday afternoon and are at Hillsboro Wednesday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m., then host Nokomis next Friday, May 5, in a 4:45 p.m. start.

