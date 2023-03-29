FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1

GLEN CARBON - Natalie Beck, Peyton Ellis, and Sofia Rosetto all had braces (two goals each), while Mira Alvers, Maddie Beck, Sophia Mineman, and Lili Strehl all scored in McGivney's Gateway Metro Conference win over Metro-East at Bouse Road.

Alvers, Ellis, Hayden Etcheson, Mineman, and Carissa Speight all had assists for the Griffins, while Kate Jose, assisted by Rihannon Lazella, scored the only goal for the Knights.

Katherine Empson had five saves in goal for McGivney, while Addie Ronk made six saves. Sami Loethen had seven saves for Metro-East, while McKenna Getta had two saves.

The Griffins are now 2-3-2 on the year, while the Knights go to 3-6-0.



