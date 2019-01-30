FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 59, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 26: Madison Webb led the way for McGivney with 20 points, Anna McKee added 15 and Macy Hoppes had 10 as the Griffins defeated Metro-East at Hooks Gym.

McGivney is now 20-10 on the season, while the Knights fall to 11-11.

NOKOMIS 62, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 28: Caleb Tanzyus led McGivney with eight points, while Luke Deakos added six in the Griffins’ loss to Nokomis at home.

The Redskins are now 18-5, while McGivney drops to 3-23.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

