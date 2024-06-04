GLEN CARBON – The McGivney Catholic Lady Griffins etched their names into the history books with an unforgettable 2024 track and field season, culminating in their victory as the Class 1A State Champions.

The Griffins outscored Tuscola and El Paso Gridley with a total of 56.5 points at the state championship meet held at Eastern Illinois University.

The Griffins are Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athletes of the Month.

The Lady Griffins maximized their potential with seven individual finalists and two relay teams. The preliminary rounds on Thursday, May 16, 2024, set the stage for their triumph in Saturday's finals. Coach Jim Helton highlighted the team’s collective effort and strategy, stating, "Every medalist was All-State, showcasing the depth and determination of our squad."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Mia Range initiated the scoring for the Griffins in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches, and finishing sixth overall. Freshman McKenzie Jones achieved a personal best of 13:15 in the 3200m, placing 34th overall. The 4x800m relay team, consisting of Kaitlyn Hatley, Lilly Gilbertson, Jane Cummins, and Elena Rybak, won their event convincingly with a season personal best of 9:30.01. The 4x800m victory was bolstered by Caroline Rakers, who competed in Thursday’s preliminary round, allowing Gilbertson to remain fresh for her individual events. Gilbertson's performances in the 400m and 200m were pivotal, securing fourth place in both events with times of 56.2 and 24.99, respectively. Both times were personal bests and school records.

Elena Rybak continued her dominance in the 800m and 1600m events. She won the 800m by two seconds, clocking in at 2:10, and later secured her third consecutive state title in the 1600m with a personal best and school record of 4:54.02. Gilbertson and Hatley contributed additional points in the 400m, with Hatley finishing ninth in 1:02.2.

The 4x400m relay, the final event of the day, saw Gilbertson, Hatley, Cummins, and Rybak race to a time of 3:56.97, narrowly missing the state record by 0.07 seconds. The relay team’s performance capped off the Griffins' championship victory. Senior Kaitlyn Hatley, juniors Jane Cummins, Lilly Gilbertson, Caroline Rakers, Mia Range, and Elena Rybak all played crucial roles in the team’s success.

Reflecting on the season, Coach Helton said, "The team went into the season expecting big things out of themselves, and it came to fruition at EIU on Big Blue." The Lady Griffins' achievement as state champions is a testament to their hard work, teamwork, and dedication, marking a season that will be remembered for years to come.

Congrats again to Coach Helton and this special group of girls for their Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athletes of the Month honor for Father McGivney.

More like this: