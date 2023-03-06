Sami Oller drives to the basket against Haley Rodgers and Marquette in a GMC game earlier this season.

Allie Wiener goes by Mary Harkins in a GMC game played earlier this season.

GLEN CARBON - The Gateway Metro Conference, made up of six teams, Father McGivney, Marquette Catholic, Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Metro-East Lutheran, Maryville Christian, and Bunker Hill, released its All-Conference teams and honorable mentions Monday morning.

The Griffins dominated the girls side, while it was a little more even for the boys.

Sami Oller, Mary Harkins, and Alexis Bond all earned All-Conference while Claire Stanhaus and Julia Stone earned Honorable Mentions.

Marquette's Haley Rodgers earned All-Conference while teammate Allie Weiner was an Honorable Mention.

Maryville Christian's Libby Penn made the All-Conference team while teammates Kerstin Howell and Hayley Smith earned Honorable Mentions.

Parker Macias holds the Regional Title high while teammates Braden Kline (2) and Kendall Lavendar (4) join in on the celebration.

On the boys side, Marquette's Braden Kline and Parker Macias both made the All-Conference team while teammate Kendall Lavender was an Honorable Mention.

Jacob Huber (5) talks to his teammates during a quick timeout in a home game played earlier this season.

McGivney's Jacob Huber is All-Conference and teammate Jackson Rodgers is an Honorable Mention.

Metro-East Lutheran's Thijison Heard and Kaleb Williams were both Honorable Mentions.

Dawson Hendrick of Maryville Christian was A Conference and teammate Isaac Ballard was an Honorable Mention.

Finally, Bunker Hill's Grant Burch made the All-Conference team.

