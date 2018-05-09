McGivney eliminated by Mater Dei in Marquette regional semi
ALTON – McGivney Catholic's girls soccer season came to an end Tuesday evening as Breese Mater Dei eliminated the Griffins 4-1 in a semifinal match of the IHSA Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional at Gordon Moore Park.
The Knights moved into Friday's regional final against the host Explorers with the win; that match is set for 4 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing into next week's Columbia Sectional against the winner of the Freeburg Regional.
The Griffins were eliminated at 9-11-1 for the season, while the Knights advanced to the final at 12-10-1.
Ellen Antonacci, Kata Bowen, Lainey Kramer and Faith Rackers all had goals for Mater Dei on the evening; Jayde Speight had the match's only goal for McGivney.