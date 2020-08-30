CROSS COUNTRY

MCGIVNEY BOYS, MARQUETTE GIRLS BOTH PLACE SECOND IN BULLDOG OPENER: The boys cross country team at Father McGivney Catholic and the girls team at Marquette Catholic both finished second in their respective races at the Highland Bulldog Opener meet held on Saturday at Fireman's Park in Alhambra.

The host Bulldogs won the boys race with 30 points, while the Griffins came in second with 50 points, Trenton Wesclin was third with 54 points, and Chester was fourth with 102 points. Meanwhile, Highland swept the girls race with a perfect score of 15 points, with the Explorers coming in second at 48 points, and the Hornets third with 57 points.

In the boys race, Tyler Guthrie came in second for McGivney, with a time of 16:12 flat, while Riley Strack was fifth at 18:06.70. Tanner Fox placed 11th with a time of 19:13.30, Andrew Dupy came in at 19:46.80, Nolan Shearer had a time of 21:39.60, and Noah Beltramea came in with a time of 23:25.80.

The Explorers had four runners in the race, but did not record a team score. Ryan Declue led the way for Marquette with a time of 22:56 flat, while Daniel Kline had a time of 25:22.40, and Josh Kreitner had a time of 30:12.50.

In the girls race, Marquette's leading runner was Megan Jarzenbeck, who came in eighth with a time of 26:28.90, while teammate Katie Johnson was ninth with a time of 26:53.90. Ava Certa came in with a time of 29:39 flat, Hudson McCowan ran the course in 30:22.30, and Paige Rister had a time of 30:27.60.

The Griffins had four girls entered in the race, not enough to have a team score, but had two runners in the top ten. Alyssa Terhaar came in sixth with a time of 22:40.50, and teammate Emma Martinez was seventh at 23:15.30. Amelia Beltramea came in with a time of 28:15.90, and Isabel Margarida came in at 32:18 flat.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

DUAL MEET AT WILSON PARK, GRANITE CITY

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Edwardsville 15, Granite City 50

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BULLDOG OPENER AT FIREMAN'S PARK, ALHAMBRA

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Highland --- 30

Father McGivney Catholic --- 50

Trenton Wesclin --- 54

Chester --- 102

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BULLDOG OPENER AT FIREMAN'S PARK, ALHAMBRA

Highland --- 15

Marquette Catholic --- 48

Chester --- 57

GIRLS TENNIS

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

EDWARDSVILLE DOUBLES INVITATIONAL AT EDWARDSVILLE TENNIS CENTER

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville --- 26

O'Fallon --- 20

Belleville East --- 16

Belleville West --- 8

GIRLS GOLF

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

EDWARDSVILLE CHALLENGE AT SUNSET HILLS COUNTRY CLUB, EDWARDSVILLE

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

O'Fallon --- 304

Edwardsville --- 329

Marquette Catholic --- 341

Belleville East --- 363

Triad --- 370

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Cleveland Indians 2, St. Louis Cardinals 1 (12 innings)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Boston Bruins 1 (TB leads 3-1)

New York Islanders 3, Philadelphia Flyers 1 (NYI lead 2-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Vancouver Canucks 0 (VGK leads 2-1)

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Saint Louis FC 1, Louisville City FC 1

More like this: