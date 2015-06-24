Sara McGibany will have a large group of people in front of City Hall tonight supporting her keeping Alton Main Street going.



There is expected to be more than 200 people turning out for the rally before the Alton City Council meeting. Supporters are set to turn out after 5 p.m. before the council meets a few hours later.



McGibany is now optimistic Main Street will be able to continue with some discussions that have occurred with the Greater Alton Convention & Visitors Bureau and city officials.



“I have been working with the Alton City Council to restore a portion of the budget to make up the difference beyond what the Convention & Visitor’s Bureau could provide for savings and overhead,” she said.



“We have been offered free office space, which would save $4,800 a year and other office type of overhead and supplies. From what we talked, that would offer us an estimated savings of $11,000."



McGibany is hopeful Main Street can feel safe again with these changes. She said a lot depends on the council vote about restoring $7,000 of the $18,000 that has been eliminated from the budget for 2015-2016. She said she feels she will have the support of the aldermen.



Alton Mayor Brant Walker and his staff helped get the Alton Convention & Visitors Bureau and Brett Stawar together with McGibany. Dan Herkert, the mayor’s spokesperson, said the mayor wants something to be worked out and is supportive of Main Street and its mission.

“We have a lot of shared goals with the CVB,” McGibany said. “Main Street is about creating a good quality of life for residents. I appreciate a lot how Brett and the CVB has stepped up to offer tangible items to help us.”



McGibany said she will be excited to see supporters at the rally tonight.

