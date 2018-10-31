McGibany, Allsman to co-host Alton Halloween Parade live video coverage
ALTON - The Riverbender.com live Alton Halloween Parade coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, co-hosted by Sara McGibany and Jeff Allsman.
McGibany is executive director of Alton Main Street and Allsman is executive director of the Riverbender.com Community Center and a long-time radio broadcaster/sports writer.
The live video coverage will cover the entire parade, start to finish, with commentary by McGibany and Allsman throughout the event.
The live coverage will begin tonight at 7:30 pm. You can watch the parade live on the following platforms:
