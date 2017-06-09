https://unitedworldwrestling.org/event/pan-american-championships-1

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE's Mason McDaniel (Kirkland, Washington) will be competing at the Junior Pan-American Championship in the 74 kilogram weight class (approx. 163 pounds).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

He will wrestle Greco on Friday and Freestyle on Sunday. Wrestling will start at 10 a.m. CT on Friday for Greco and 10 a.m. Sunday for freestyle. The medal matches will be wrestled at 5:30 p.m. CTFriday for Greco and 5 p.m. Sunday for freestyle.

McDaniel, who will be a redshirt freshman, qualified for the Junior Pan-Ams by placing in the top three at the United World Wrestling Junior Greco National Championship, held in Las Vegas April 27th.

More like this:

Jun 11, 2023 - Strode, Unseeded Clayton Win Open Singles Titles, Strode and Tettamble, Barlow and McClellan Combine To Win Doubles

Jul 24, 2023 - Alton Legion Under-15 Baseball Team Sweeps Danville Gold 4-2, 4-0, Comes Back To Win Illinois Championship

Sep 25, 2023 - SIUE Women's Soccer Blanks Lindenwood 1-0

Jul 8, 2023 - Hickman Fans Seven, Bohlen Drives In Two Runs As Alton 15 and Under Team Opens Tourney With 5-2 Win

Jul 18, 2023 - Bohlen Has Four Hits, Three RBIs, Four Drive In Two Runs Each, Alton Under-15 Team Advances To State

 