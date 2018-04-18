SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Tony McCombie (IL-71st) held a press conference on Tuesday, April 17, in Springfield with Don Knight, husband of slain DCFS worker Pam Knight, as well as Pam Knight’s daughter and grandchildren, calling for the passage of HB 4586.

“Pam Knight is not the only DCFS worker to be viciously attacked in recent years. Each case has its own nuances, and each case could be prosecuted differently. This legislation would take out the ambiguity when it comes to charges and if you attack a DCFS or Adult Protective Services worker you would face the same 3 year minimum as a teacher, or the same 3 year minimum as a fire fighter,” said Rep McCombie. “This bill is simply automatically upgrading the charges. It’s the first step in providing justice for these workers who put their lives on the line to protect the most vulnerable amongst us.”

Attacks against state worker protecting our most vulnerable are unfortunately not uncommon. The Chicago Tribune recently outlined a dozen extremely heinous attacks against DCFS workers since 2013. This legislation essentially closes a loophole in the law, and is the first step. The next step is to look into legislative and administrative measures to prevent attacks against state workers. Rep. McCombie has promised to introduce legislation if it is required.

Earlier today, the entire Illinois House of Representatives recognized Pam Knight’s life and sacrifice by unanimously passing House Resolution 952 in her honor.

