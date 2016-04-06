Fifty years after The Beatles played Busch Stadium in the summer of 1966, Paul McCartney will return to the home of the St. Louis Cardinals for a concert later this season.

The Cardinals and AEG have announced McCartney’s “One on One” tour will stop in St. Louis on Saturday, August 13th. This will be the rock legend’s first show in the Gateway City since 2012.

Songs from The Beatles, Wings, and his solo career will be featured in “nearly three hours worth of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.” Surprises, fireworks, and state of the art audio and video technology are also promised for the show.

Featured in McCartney’s band for the last 10 years are Paul “Wix” Wickens on keyboards, Brian Ray on bass/guitar, Rusty Anderson on guitar, and Abe Laboriel Jr. on drums.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be on sale Friday, April 15 at 10am local time.

American Express® Card Members in St. Louis can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, April 8 at 10am local time through Thursday, April 14 at 10pm local time.

