CARROLLTON - Carrollton's boys and girls track teams each finished second in triangular meets Monday against North Greene and Jacksonville Routt.

Article continues after sponsor message

On the boys' side, Routt won with 86 points, with the Hawks second at 51 and Spartans third at 31; the Routt girls won with 76 points, Carrollton 64 and North Greene 20.

Frederickson won the boys 3,200 meters in 13:04.67, McAdams the shot put with a toss of 44-1, Prough the long jump with a leap of 19-8.5, McAdams the discus throw at 95-7, Prough the triple jump at 37-7.75 and Cox the pole vault at 9-0. Carrolton was second in the 4x100 relay (53.8) and the 4x400 relay (4:56).

On the girls' side, the Hawks won the 4x800 relay (13:10), Baumgartner the 3,200 meters (13:28), Kraashire the 800 meters (3:08.69), Baumgartner the 1,600 meters (6:11.37), Meyer the 200 meters (28.3), Meyer the long jump (34-4.5) and high jump (4-10), Settles the discus (80-1) and Meyer the triple jump (30-9.5). Seconds were taken by Custer in the 3,200 (13:51.1), Tepen in the 800 (3:46.3), Custer in the 1,600 (6:21), the 4x400 relay (5:42.9) and Settles in the shot put (27-4.5).

More like this: