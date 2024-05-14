CARROLLTON - The final installment of a two-part series highlighting the history of Carollton’s mayors is coming up this Sunday, May 19, 2024. Free to attend and open to the public, “Mayors of Carrollton, Part II” will pick up right where Part I left off, showcasing the rest of the town’s mayors leading up to 2024.

Part I was presented last March by Carrollton City Librarian Angie Custer, who is also conservator at the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society. For Part II, Custer will be joined by John Langer, president of the Historical Society.

“From the first mayor of Carrollton, William Greene in 1867, forty-six individuals have occupied ‘His Honor’s’ seat, and each man has been a unique character,” according to a release from the Historical Society.

“During the first program about Mayors, Angie worked down to the early 20th Century roster. This month’s program will take up there and go through 2024. At least one picture of each mayor will be shown during the presentation.”

As with Part I, Part II will also present “some new information and correct some misinformation from sources cited in past reviews.”

“Mayors of Carrollton, Part II” will begin after a business meeting at 2 p.m., which will include the election of officers for the coming year. The afternoon events will be held in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges Building, located on the northwest corner of the Carrollton Public Square.

Beginning in 1821, Carrollton’s chief executive was appointed annually from among the members of a loosely knit group of commissioners. They were often called “president.” In 1867, when the city was reorganized into a mayor-council form of local government, mayors were elected annually by popular vote. In 1882, the term was extended to two years, and in 1945, four-year terms became the norm.

The list of Carrollton’s mayors is as follows. One asterisk indicates mayors who died in office, while two asterisks indicate acting mayors: 1867-1869: William L. Greene

1870-1871: Andrew Madison Cunningham

1872: Robert H. Davis

1873: John Summerton Clough

1874: Wm. Robert H. Davis Sr.

1875: Robert J. Scott Jr.

1876: John Summerton Clough

1877: Robert H. Davis

1878: Lyman F. Wheeler

1879: Capt. George L. Williams

1880-1881: Nathan James Andrews

1882-1883: Adam Gimmy Jr.

1885: Thomas C. Hussey

1887: Dr. Clinton Armstrong

1889: Lucius S. Eldred

1891: James Edward Miner Sr.

1893-1895: Ornan Pierson

1897: William H. Sieverling

1899: Michael E. McMahon

1901-1905: Dr. George Whiting Ross

1907-1909: John Charles Bowman

1911: Dr. William F. Waggoner

1913: George Howard Price

1915: Marquis Lafayette Reed

1917: James McNabb

1919: Oscar H. Vivell

1921: Michael E. McMahon

1923-1926: Oscar H. Vivell

1927: William Albert Hubbard

1929: Elon Eldred Wheeler

1931: 1936: William Price Lindsey

1937-1939: Dr. Neil D. Vedder

1941: William Price Lindsey

1943: Wilhelm Joseph Abel

1945: Thomas Crispin Hough

1949: Thomas Crispin Hough*

1952: William Edmon Frech

1953: Jack Edmund Staples*

1954: Ivan Yates Beebe**

1957: Richard Alfred Robley Giller

1961-1968: Daniel Alan “Al” Roads

1969: Louis Jackson Ballard

1973: John “June” Gillingham Jr.

1977: Daniel Alan “Al” Roads

1981: Daniel Alan “Al” Roads

1981-1982: Michael “Joe” Carmody**

1983: Michael Charles Sullivan

1985: Francis “Gene” Baker

1989: Earl L. “Joe” Harness Jr.

1993-1997: Francis “Gene” Baker

2001-2005: William David Stendeback

2009: Timothy Michael Brannan

2013: Dewain L. Freand

2013-2015: William David Stendeback*

2015: Dewain L. Freand **

2015: Earl L. “Joe” Harness

2017: Joe Montanez Sr.

2021: Michael A. Snyder

