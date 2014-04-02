Senior Services Plus of Alton hosted Mayor's Day of National Recognition on Tuesday, April 1st. Present for the event were Mayor Walker from Alton, Mayor McCormick from Godfrey, Mayor Winslow from Bethalto, Mayor Bright from East Alton, East Alton City Treasurer Joe Silkwood and Sara Stapleton from the Corporation of National and Community Service. The Foster Grandparent Program at Senior Services Plus hosted a special breakfast and recognition event for their committed volunteers. The program consists of 94 active volunteers aged 55 and over serving in Madison, Macoupin, Marion and Clinton Counties.

Suzanne McNelly, the Foster Grandparent Program Coordinator at Senior Services Plus helped to coordinate the event. When asked about the importance of the event, she said, "The Foster Grandparent Program is such an amazing program that benefits the grandparents and also the children they serve. Each day to the children and grandparents hold such an important purpose and we thank them for all they do. We were honored to have the Mayors and for them to meet the FGP volunteers and listening to the wonderful stories they told."

Article continues after sponsor message

The volunteers serve as mentors and tutors in area schools, Head Starts and centers for those with developmental disabilities. In the last year, SSP's Foster Grandparent volunteers served 97,089 hours of service at a value of $2,149,550. The volunteers have a deep and lasting impact on the children's lives they touch and save our communities thousands of dollars in free service.

Devon Neal, the Community Based Services Director at Senior Services Plus added, "this program is a win-win for the volunteers and the children they serve by providing meaningful interaction and purposeful activity that result in improved social and academic achievement as well as quality of life. We appreciate the support we have received for our program and the incredible dedication of our volunteers."

For more information on the Foster Grandparent Program, or to find out more about volunteering at Senior Services Plus, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org .

More like this: