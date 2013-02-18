Sunday morning I was saddened to learn of Don Sandidge's passing. Don was my friend since we met in 1997.  He was a kind man who loved Alton and dedicated his life to it. He will be in my family's thoughts and prayers.

For Immediate Release

Statement of Mayor Tom Hoechst

Regarding: Passing of Don Sandidge Contact: Tom Hoechst 463-3500 x 3

