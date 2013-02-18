Mayor Tom Hoechst's Statement on Passing of Don Sandidge
February 18, 2013 4:50 PM
Listen to the story
Sunday morning I was saddened to learn of Don Sandidge's passing. Don was my friend since we met in 1997. He was a kind man who loved Alton and dedicated his life to it. He will be in my family's thoughts and prayers.
For Immediate Release
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Statement of Mayor Tom Hoechst
Regarding: Passing of Don Sandidge Contact: Tom Hoechst 463-3500 x 3
More like this: