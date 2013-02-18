Mayor Tom Hoechst's Statement on Passing of Don Sandidge Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Sunday morning I was saddened to learn of Don Sandidge's passing. Don was my friend since we met in 1997. He was a kind man who loved Alton and dedicated his life to it. He will be in my family's thoughts and prayers. For Immediate Release Article continues after sponsor message Statement of Mayor Tom Hoechst Regarding: Passing of Don Sandidge Contact: Tom Hoechst 463-3500 x 3 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip