May 25, 2012 – Mayor Tom Hoechst will speak to friends and supporters on May 29, 2012, at 12:00 P.M., at the Riverbender Community Center, 200 W. Third Street, Alton, Illinois.

“Three years ago, I was honored by the support given me by the citizens of Alton when they elected me Mayor,” said Hoechst. “During my first term, we battled ever decreasing revenues but refused to add any new taxes on our citizens. Instead, we tightened the belt at all levels of City government. With the cooperation of our City workers, we froze salaries and avoided permanent layoffs. We secured the relocation of the Simmons Law firm to Alton, rehabbing the former Alton Box Board office building, the Ziemer Group, an international ophthalmology company, rehabbed and moved into the former Olympic Savings and Loan building, and Frew’s Bridal Shop relocated to Alton, rehabbing the former Sears and Synder’s buildings. Ziemer, Simmons and Frew’s added nearly 300 new jobs in Alton and saved important structures in our City. With the efforts of our police department, we have also seen an overall reduction in violent crime.”

Additional first term accomplishments of the Hoechst’s administration include:

Assisted new businesses locating on the Beltline and in our three business districts;

The expansion of Illinois American Water Company and Imperial Manufacturing in Alton Center Business Park;

Awarded grants in excess of $21,000,000 from the federal government for the development of a new multi-modal transportation facility and associated development;

Saved over $600,000 dollars by implementing energy efficiency in City facilities and street lights;

Reduced of City staff from 289 to 224 employees, without compromising safety, through voluntary reductions;

Implemented an automated trash and recycling pickup system, saving the City over $422,000 over 3 years and greatly increasing citizen participation in recycling efforts; and

Increased transparency in government through quarterly newsletters, an updated website, and monthly meetings community-wide through the Weed & Seed Strategy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Hoechst hopes to continue progress in his second term. “The past three years have been a challenging yet exciting time in Alton’s history,” said Hoechst. “I hope to continue and build upon the successes we have achieved and I ask the residents of Alton for their support in the April 2013 election.”

If you would like more information on Tom Hoechst or to support his campaign by volunteering or donating, please visit http://www.tomhoechstformayor.com (coming soon!).

More like this:

Related Video: