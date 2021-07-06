ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, in partnership with Treasurer Adam L. Layne, service providers like the United Way, Metro-St. Louis Community Tax Coalition and St. Louis Public Schools, urged families to be prepared for the expanded Advance Child Tax Credit, which will put between $3,000 to $3,600 annually per child into the pockets of eligible families with monthly payments July through December. While most families will receive the monthly payments starting July 15, the City of St. Louis is working to make sure all those eligible are fully prepared with free tax preparation workshops and other resources.

“Financial empowerment is a key part of strengthening families and their communities,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Ahead of July 15, I encourage eligible St. Louis families to make sure they are ready to take advantage of this incredible opportunity from the American Rescue Plan that puts money directly into their pockets.”

To receive the advance tax credit payments, those eligible must have filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return and claimed the Child Tax Credit on the return or given the IRS their information in 2020 to receive the Economic Impact Payment using the non-filers tool. For those who do not make enough to file a tax return, the Internal Revenue Service currently offers an online option for non-filers to qualify for the tax credit.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I want to do everything to ensure every eligible family is able to access the Advance Child Tax Credit,” said Treasurer Adam L. Layne. “That’s why we’re partnering with the Metro-St. Louis Community Tax Coalition to provide free tax preparation for families who haven’t filed. We realize there are a variety of reasons that may have kept families from filing, but with the help of partners we can empower St. Louisans with the resources to recover.”

On July 26, and August 2, 6 and 9, from 9:30am to 1:00pm, the City of St. Louis will host free tax preparation events at 1520 Market Street for families looking to file or get answers on the Child Tax Credit. The City of St. Louis City Treasurer’s Office will provide free parking at the Kiel garage. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit https://mctcfreetax.org or call 314-307-8251. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Partners are also offering free tax prep assistance ahead of July 15. The Metro-St. Louis Community Tax Coalition will host events on Friday, July 9, at the Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow from 10:00am – 2:00pm and Saturday, July 10, at the Bellefontaine Neighbors Recreation Center, 9669 Bellefontaine Blvd from 9:30am - 1:00pm. The IRS will hold a tax preparation event as well on Saturday, July 10, 10:00am to 7:00pm at the Robert A. Young Federal Building, 1222 Spruce Street.

More like this: