ST. LOUIS, MO. – Ten years ago today, Michael Brown, Jr., an unarmed black male, was killed by a white officer in Ferguson, MO. This act prompted difficult conversations about racial inequities in the St. Louis region that continue to this day.

“Ten years ago today, the St. Louis region was changed forever. My heart is with the Brown family and our entire regional community as we continue to mourn this loss, ten years on,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “In the decade since Michael was killed, St. Louis has had to face hard truths about our community’s relationship to the police and their local government. Our focus after Ferguson continues to be about creating an environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. While we have made notable progress, there is so much more work to do.”

Below is a non-exhaustive list of key improvements that the City of St. Louis has made in the areas of economic justice and racial justice in the years since the Forward Through Ferguson report was issued.

The Forward Through Ferguson report highlighted inequities in our region. One of the desired outcomes listed in the report includes enabling “new, proven, and innovative pathways for all residents to have equal access to economic opportunity by addressing critical needs through:

Family and community stability;

Systemic policy and practices”

One crucial innovation in the City of St. Louis has been the Economic Justice Action Plan, developed by the Mayor Jones administration in collaboration with the St. Louis Development Corporation. This plan is “a strategy to empower, develop, and transform the City of St. Louis through a vibrant, just and growing economy in which all people can thrive.”

The Forward Through Ferguson report also stated that “Municipal courts shall establish effective alternatives to jail time, fines, and fees for violations of municipal ordinances, including payment plans and community service.”

In an effort to meet that goal, the City partnered with the National League of Cities in January of 2023 on the Cities Addressing Fines/Fees Equitably (CAFFE) Program. This program has helped the City establish a financial empowerment program specifically designed to assist those who are charged with not having car insurance, which allows qualified participants to attend a financial empowerment class to avoid fines and fees associated when charged with no insurance traffic violations. This program is run through the Office of Financial Empowerment, which was established by Mayor Jones when she served as the City’s treasurer.

As well, individuals who fail to pay their fines associated with a ticket may end up in warrant status. This means that, if the individual is stopped again for even a minor offense, they could be arrested and booked. In 2021 and again in 2022, Mayor Jones’ administration facilitated multiple opportunities with the municipal courts for individuals to address their tickets in a one-stop shop. Warrant forgiveness allows individuals to get back in good standing where they can get a license and insurance which is critical to their ability to work and to take care of their families. 2022's Warrant Forgiveness supported 557 defendants.

