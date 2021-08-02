ST. LOUIS - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones released the following statement regarding the failure of officials to extend the federal eviction moratorium, as more than 3,000 eviction cases are pending in the City of St. Louis:

“I am disappointed in our federal government’s inability to extend this critical protection for families, and appreciate our Congresswoman Cori Bush’s efforts to renew the eviction moratorium. Keeping families in their homes will help us fight COVID-19.

“On Thursday, I took executive action by allocating $2.7 million in local funds to boost vaccination efforts and increase our ability to connect residents to the housing assistance they need. My administration continues to explore every option to address this crisis. I have been ringing the alarm about this crisis since June while federal relief funds have been tied up in political games.

“St. Louis residents in need of help to pay their rent or utility bills should dial 211 or call (800) 427-4626.”

More on eligibility for rental assistance can be found here.

