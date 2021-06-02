ST. LOUIS - The following is a statement from Mayor Tishaura O. Jones ahead of Representative Nick Schroer’s press conference today calling for a special session:

“St. Louis voters elected me to put the public back in public safety, and I'm willing to work with elected leaders who are ready to have hard conversations about the deep-rooted problems we face. But the proposed special session would be government overreach and a waste of taxpayer dollars at a time when all of us can least afford it.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Rep. Schroer is chasing clout while I'm chasing solutions. I am extending an open invitation to Rep. Schroer and his colleagues to visit North St. Louis and see firsthand why my administration is investing directly into neighborhoods to address the root causes of crime.”

More like this: